Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.51 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 1,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.97.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.