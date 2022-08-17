Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,227,000 after buying an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 42,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 841,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,967,000 after buying an additional 147,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The firm has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

