Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Roku (ROKU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU):

8/10/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

7/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

7/29/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

7/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $170.00 to $130.00.

7/29/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $125.00 to $90.00.

7/27/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $240.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $374.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Roku by 931.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 90.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Roku by 235.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

