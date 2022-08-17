Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.09 and a 1 year high of C$6.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.36.

In related news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.