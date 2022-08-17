Anne Psencik Sells 2,466 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Anne Psencik sold 2,466 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $96,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,648.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Anne Psencik sold 822 shares of Kinetik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $31,934.70.

KNTK stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinetik from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

