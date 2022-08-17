Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Position Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,955 shares of company stock valued at $127,393. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

