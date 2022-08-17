Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.1 %

AAPL opened at $173.03 on Tuesday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

