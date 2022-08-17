Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Up 0.3%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.16 and last traded at $26.06. 1,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 234,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 46.86% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

