Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.06.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 169.65% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

