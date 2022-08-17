Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.87% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

