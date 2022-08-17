Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $125,998.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $48,339.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of RCUS opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.71. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

