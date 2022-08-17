Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given a C$7.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$7.25 target price on Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 6.9 %

AMC opened at C$5.13 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.37. The company has a market cap of C$571.34 million and a PE ratio of -21.20.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arizona Metals will post -0.1912473 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

