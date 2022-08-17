Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of ARKR opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,788.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.