Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of ARKR opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.06. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.4% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.