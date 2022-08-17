Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

