Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
