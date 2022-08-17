Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Up 8.9% in July

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ashland Global Stock Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.77.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Announces Dividend

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after acquiring an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 258.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 288,683 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2,468.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

