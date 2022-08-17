Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,501,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 9,144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Asia Broadband Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

Asia Broadband Company Profile

Asia Broadband, Inc, through its subsidiary, Asia Metals Inc, focuses on the production, supply, and sale of precious and base metals primarily in Asian markets. It also operates AABB Gold token, a minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency; and AABB Wallet. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

