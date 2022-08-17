Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,501,900 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 9,144,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,965,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Asia Broadband Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AABB opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Asia Broadband has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.
Asia Broadband Company Profile
