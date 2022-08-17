Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock to $182.00. The company traded as high as $220.66 and last traded at $220.20, with a volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.39.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZPN. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

