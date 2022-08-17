AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ALOT opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.
AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
