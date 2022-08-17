AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

