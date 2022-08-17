Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Astrotech stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

