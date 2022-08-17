ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %
CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.
Read More
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.