ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.25

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

