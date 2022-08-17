Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

