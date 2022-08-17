AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of T opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after buying an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after buying an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

