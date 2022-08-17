AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

AudioEye Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

