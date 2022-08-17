AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut AutoWeb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 138.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

