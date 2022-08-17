Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.15 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$0.10.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.35 to C$0.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

