Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

