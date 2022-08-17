Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of AWX stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 1.02.
Avalon Company Profile
