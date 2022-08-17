AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,403.47

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,403.47 ($29.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,525 ($30.51). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 2,426 ($29.31), with a volume of 516,869 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,200 ($38.67).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,355.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,403.47. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a GBX 24.50 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

