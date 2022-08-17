Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Marquard & Bahls AG increased its position in Avient by 26.8% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,144,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,942,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,907,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Avient by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,304,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Avient by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,235,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,132,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.18. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

