AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75. 20,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 33,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

