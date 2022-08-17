AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of AZZ opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson acquired 5,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

