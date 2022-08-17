Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.25

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 256.25 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 293.20 ($3.54). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 289.20 ($3.49), with a volume of 945,416 shares trading hands.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.25.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

