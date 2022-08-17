Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

