Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.
About Ballantyne Strong
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.