BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.70

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.70 and last traded at $116.70, with a volume of 297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $1,045,166.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 9,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $1,045,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $2,593,277 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

