Barclays Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 740

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Beazley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Investec lowered Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 715 ($8.64) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.71.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.42 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

