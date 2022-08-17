BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Given New C$1.30 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
BBTV Stock Performance
BBTVF stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. BBTV has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.38.
BBTV Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBTV (BBTVF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.