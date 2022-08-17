Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BBGI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

