Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 2.3 %
BBGI opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.18.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.