Beat Kahli Acquires 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,322,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,600.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $90,700.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Beat Kahli acquired 10,870 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $105,765.10.

On Friday, July 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $83,200.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

Shares of VOXX opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $128.73 million during the quarter.

VOXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

