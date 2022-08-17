Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.83. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 1,006,012 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 29.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares in the company, valued at $212,929.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Kirwan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 19.0% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.