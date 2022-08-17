Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.19% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.