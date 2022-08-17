Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.12.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
