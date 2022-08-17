Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
