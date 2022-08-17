Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.