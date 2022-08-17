Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
