Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

