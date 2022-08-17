Benjamin Conner Purchases 2,566 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Conner purchased 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,671.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Conner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Benjamin Conner acquired 3,850 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,136.00.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CRGY opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $664,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 144,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,562,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

