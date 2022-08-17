Benjamin Conner Purchases 3,850 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Conner bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $59,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,549.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Conner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Benjamin Conner bought 2,566 shares of Crescent Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $40,671.10.
NYSE:CRGY opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.65.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
