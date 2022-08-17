Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Down 2.1%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34.25 ($0.41). 566,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,997,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.42).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Harris purchased 44,642 shares of Bens Creek Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($24,273.68).

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

