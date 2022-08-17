Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 915 ($11.06) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 834.40 ($10.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 830.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.26. The company has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,574.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WPP has a one year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

