BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BGSF has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BGSF had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BGSF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in BGSF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 507,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 86,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

