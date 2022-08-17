Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Big Lots by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Big Lots by 12.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Big Lots by 40.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Big Lots by 383.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

