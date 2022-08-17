Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Big Lots by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

