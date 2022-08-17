Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Trading Up 3.3%

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) shares were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.38). Approximately 1,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 106,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) target price on shares of Big Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of £812.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,000.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.13.

In other Big Technologies news, insider Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.40), for a total value of £7,025 ($8,488.40).

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary cloud-based monitoring software platform with modular hardware that allow real time tracking monitoring.

